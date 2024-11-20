Avior Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,547,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,400,000 after buying an additional 905,468 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in PepsiCo by 7.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,147,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,632,000 after acquiring an additional 700,092 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 8.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,403,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,089,000 after acquiring an additional 561,465 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,130,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,030,000 after purchasing an additional 57,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 14.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,876,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,036,000 after purchasing an additional 492,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.92.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $156.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.85 and a 12-month high of $183.41. The company has a market cap of $215.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.24.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 79.94%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

