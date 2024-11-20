Avior Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 34.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,382 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 488,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,324,000 after acquiring an additional 39,451 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $333,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 693.0% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 913,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,064,000 after buying an additional 798,250 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 15,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 643.5% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 563,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,225,000 after buying an additional 487,578 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $27.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.51 and a 200-day moving average of $27.34. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.33 and a 12 month high of $30.25. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

