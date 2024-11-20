Avon Protection (LON:AVON) Sets New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as GBX 1,450 ($18.40) and last traded at GBX 1,358 ($17.23), with a volume of 47238 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,378 ($17.49).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Avon Protection’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Avon Protection’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3,913.04%.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Avon Protection in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,239.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,267.06. The company has a market cap of £407.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2,939.45, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.35.

About Avon Protection

Avon Protection plc provides respiratory, chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear and head protection solutions for military and first responder agencies in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. The company offers respiratory products, including respirators, filters, powered and supplied air, escape hoods, underwater systems, and thermal image camera, and CBRN protective wear, as well as spares and accessories.

