B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires Shares of 8,894 Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 8,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,619,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 458.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 32.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 162.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after buying an additional 6,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $695.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $620.00 to $656.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $842.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $688.07.
Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance
NYSE:PH opened at $689.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $88.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $640.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $577.60. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $426.49 and a 1-year high of $711.60.
Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.14 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.96 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.77 EPS for the current year.
Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.
Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin
In related news, CEO Jennifer A. Parmentier sold 4,906 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $704.69, for a total value of $3,457,209.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,682,516.83. This trade represents a 12.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,282. This represents a 20.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,927 shares of company stock worth $12,807,811 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
Parker-Hannifin Company Profile
Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.
