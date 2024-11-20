B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Invests $5.26 Million in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 122,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,260,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FITB. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 56.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

FITB opened at $46.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.54. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.89 and a 52-week high of $48.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 49.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FITB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Baird R W cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $327,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,441,720.71. This trade represents a 11.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,805,724. The trade was a 14.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

