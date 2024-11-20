B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Invests $6.79 Million in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 35,990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $6,787,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 97.5% during the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Price Performance

GE opened at $177.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.91. General Electric has a 52-week low of $94.54 and a 52-week high of $194.80.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. General Electric had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $9.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GE. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Melius Research upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Electric from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Riccardo Procacci sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $1,267,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,036.57. This trade represents a 34.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

