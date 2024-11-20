B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Purchases New Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 36,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,839,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $130.93 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $54.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.33. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $114.94 and a 52 week high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $36.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.31 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 13.12%. Phillips 66’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 59.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $182.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.69.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

