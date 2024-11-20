B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Takes Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 141,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 53.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 906.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on YUMC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup upgraded Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Macquarie raised Yum China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $37.40 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.50 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.68.

Yum China Price Performance

NYSE YUMC opened at $47.39 on Wednesday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.22. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.32%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

