Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:BOTJ)

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 15th,Zacks Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd.

Bank of the James Financial Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years.

Get Bank of the James Financial Group alerts:

Bank of the James Financial Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Bank of the James Financial Group stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.54. 5,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,005. The company has a market capitalization of $66.45 million, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.57 and a 200 day moving average of $12.50. Bank of the James Financial Group has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $15.75.

About Bank of the James Financial Group

Bank of the James Financial Group ( NASDAQ:BOTJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.33 million during the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 13.36%.

(Get Free Report)

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the United States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.