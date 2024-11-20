Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKAP) Shares Down 2.3% – What’s Next?

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKAP – Get Free Report) was down 2.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.01 and last traded at $17.06. Approximately 58,049 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 30,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.46.

Bank OZK Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.23.

Bank OZK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2891 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

