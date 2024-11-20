Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 196 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,981 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHKP. Bruni J V & Co. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 103.4% during the third quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 117,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,625,000 after acquiring an additional 59,646 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 138.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 19,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 11,160 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 49,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CHKP shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $178.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.74.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $174.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.76. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $141.94 and a 52-week high of $210.70. The stock has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.63.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.25. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 33.17%. The business had revenue of $635.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies



Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.



