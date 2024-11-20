Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 762 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 593.3% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CrowdStrike stock opened at $353.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $301.83 and its 200 day moving average is $310.94. The company has a market capitalization of $86.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 512.01, a PEG ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.81 and a twelve month high of $398.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $3,203,489.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 400,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,027,939.20. The trade was a 2.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total transaction of $16,410,501.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,109,746 shares in the company, valued at $329,172,858.52. The trade was a 4.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,248 shares of company stock worth $32,465,110. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

