Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Stock Price

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $229.00 to $245.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $323.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $262.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.48.

Shares of LOW traded up $3.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $262.55. The company had a trading volume of 379,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,401. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.23. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $196.23 and a 1 year high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.07%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,684,262.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,678.06. The trade was a 41.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total transaction of $1,555,408.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,940.30. This trade represents a 30.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,010,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,045,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399,897 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1,889.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,134,969 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $578,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,668 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 20,275.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,205,014 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 1,199,100 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 387.7% in the 3rd quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 811,374 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $219,761,000 after buying an additional 645,017 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,840,704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $468,884,000 after buying an additional 493,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

