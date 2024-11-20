Baron Wealth Management LLC Acquires 7,017 Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Baron Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 56.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,017 shares during the quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NWG. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NatWest Group by 10.7% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 10,709,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,057 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,048,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,615,000 after purchasing an additional 205,439 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of NatWest Group by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,623,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,068,000 after buying an additional 224,900 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,564,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,001,000 after buying an additional 162,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NatWest Group by 55.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,759,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,127,000 after acquiring an additional 627,097 shares during the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NWG opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. NatWest Group plc has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $10.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.86. The stock has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Several analysts have commented on NWG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on NatWest Group in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded NatWest Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of NatWest Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

