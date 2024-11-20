Bayhorse Silver (CVE:BHS) Shares Up 28.6% – Time to Buy?

Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 28.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 473,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 315,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Bayhorse Silver Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 503.12. The company has a market cap of C$15.55 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Graeme O’neill sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.04, for a total value of C$80,000.00. 4.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bayhorse Silver Company Profile

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, antimony, lead, and other metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon.

