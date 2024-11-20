Bellwether Advisors LLC Acquires 9,444 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,444 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 724.1% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 24,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 21,833 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 464,062 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $68,106,000 after acquiring an additional 270,844 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Ross Stores by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,124 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,919 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 42.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 63,105 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,260,000 after acquiring an additional 18,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Stock Down 1.2 %

Ross Stores stock opened at $137.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.53 and a 12-month high of $163.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.76 and its 200 day moving average is $144.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 42.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Ross Stores from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Ross Stores to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $179.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ROST

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 14,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total transaction of $2,266,099.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,694,665.26. The trade was a 57.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 48,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total transaction of $7,524,868.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,853 shares in the company, valued at $48,003,532.29. This represents a 13.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,138 shares of company stock worth $11,093,051. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.