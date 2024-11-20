Bellwether Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Bellwether Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 4.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 11,305 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of WERN opened at $38.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.75, a P/E/G ratio of 33.51 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.87 and its 200-day moving average is $37.17. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $43.26.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $745.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.24 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 76.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WERN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Werner Enterprises from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.57.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

