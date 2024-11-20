Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Trading Down 0.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) dropped 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $85.31 and last traded at $86.41. Approximately 622,775 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 2,979,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.02.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BBY. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Melius Research assumed coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on Best Buy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.35.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.47.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.19% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 156.6% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 316,593 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $32,704,000 after purchasing an additional 193,209 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 82.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 102,292 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $10,567,000 after acquiring an additional 46,152 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter worth $367,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,852,980 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $499,954,000 after acquiring an additional 120,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 632.1% in the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 388 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

