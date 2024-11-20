BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Acquired by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 458,591 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. BHP Group accounts for approximately 0.9% of Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $28,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BHP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BHP Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in BHP Group by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 10,069 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in BHP Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 60,915 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 30,330 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BHP has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com downgraded BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus upgraded BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

BHP Group Stock Performance

Shares of BHP traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,456,194. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $50.90 and a 12-month high of $69.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.51 and its 200 day moving average is $56.48.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $1.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.44.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

