Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.94 and last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 64404 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on BCAX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. RODMAN&RENSHAW upgraded Bicara Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Get Bicara Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BCAX

Bicara Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.16.

Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($1.14). On average, equities analysts predict that Bicara Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,833,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,994,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,303,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,461,524. This represents a 74.20 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn acquired 70,000 shares of Bicara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $1,260,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 897,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,156,566. This represents a 8.46 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional Trading of Bicara Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Turn Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,324,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bicara Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $809,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Bicara Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $509,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $177,169,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,420,000.

About Bicara Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Bicara Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops bifunctional therapies for solid tumors. Its lead program is ficerafusp alfa, a bifunctional antibody that combines an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) directed monoclonal antibody with a domain that binds to human transforming growth factor beta (TGF-b) for the treatment of solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bicara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.