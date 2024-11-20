BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) EVP Aby J. Mathew Sells 17,604 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 17,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $352,960.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 284,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,703,062.10. This trade represents a 5.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BioLife Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ BLFS opened at $22.44 on Wednesday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $28.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.92 and a 200-day moving average of $22.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioLife Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 20.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 10,803 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 842,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,107,000 after acquiring an additional 18,473 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 7.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,412,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,364,000 after acquiring an additional 95,788 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 5.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the third quarter worth about $28,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

