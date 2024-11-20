BIP Wealth LLC Acquires 11,260 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

BIP Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 76.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,260 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Ares Capital by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital in the second quarter worth about $32,000. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 88.9% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 27.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $21.83 on Wednesday. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $22.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.14 and its 200 day moving average is $21.02.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The investment management company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 53.71%. The business had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.80%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 73.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ARCC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group raised Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Ares Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.86.

Ares Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

