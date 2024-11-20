BIP Wealth LLC Invests $256,000 in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

BIP Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Aflac by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 75,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 20,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 3.5% during the third quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the third quarter worth $247,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on AFL. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Aflac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Aflac from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.93.

Aflac Stock Down 0.8 %

AFL stock opened at $111.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $75.07 and a 1-year high of $115.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.09.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.