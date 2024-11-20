Bitfarms Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 25,960 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 66% compared to the average volume of 15,621 call options.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BITF. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bitfarms in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Lifeworks Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bitfarms during the third quarter worth about $37,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Bitfarms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL lifted its position in Bitfarms by 27.9% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. 20.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BITF traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.16. 52,611,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,707,988. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.34 million, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.68. Bitfarms has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $3.91.
Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.
