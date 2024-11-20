Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-one have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4,785.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BKNG. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3,590.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Booking from $4,025.00 to $3,860.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,005.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $4,800.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

BKNG opened at $4,976.99 on Wednesday. Booking has a 52 week low of $3,079.50 and a 52 week high of $5,069.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4,407.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4,012.03. The firm has a market cap of $164.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.75%.

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. This trade represents a 2.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Booking by 342,723.5% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $981,929,000 after purchasing an additional 233,052 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the third quarter worth $5,322,600,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Booking by 4,565.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 62,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,143,000 after acquiring an additional 61,268 shares in the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Booking in the third quarter worth $155,427,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Booking by 106.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 71,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,590,000 after acquiring an additional 36,710 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

