Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Insider Myles Kleeger Sells 9,225 Shares

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) insider Myles Kleeger sold 9,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $317,801.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,738 shares in the company, valued at $6,570,924.10. This trade represents a 4.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Myles Kleeger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 20th, Myles Kleeger sold 6,342 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $228,502.26.

On Monday, August 26th, Myles Kleeger sold 50,000 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total transaction of $2,282,500.00.

BRZE traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $36.02. The company had a trading volume of 934,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,993. Braze, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.18 and a 1 year high of $61.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.49.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $145.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.32 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. Braze’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on BRZE shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Braze in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Braze from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Braze from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Braze from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Braze from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.47.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Braze by 401.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Braze during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Braze by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Braze by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Braze by 18.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

