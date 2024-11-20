British Smaller Companies VCT (LON:BSV) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2

British Smaller Companies VCT (LON:BSVGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 14th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON BSV remained flat at GBX 77.50 ($0.98) during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £236.57 million, a PE ratio of 1,291.67 and a beta of 0.02. British Smaller Companies VCT has a twelve month low of GBX 75.50 ($0.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 83 ($1.05). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 77.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 78.46.

British Smaller Companies VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in early stage, mid and late venture, later stage, recapitalizations, growing capital-consuming businesses, acquisition funding and business development in mature, VCT qualifying and non-qualifying unquoted and quoted companies listed on alternative investment market and ISDX.

