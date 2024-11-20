Brokerages Set The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) PT at $126.42

Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.09.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SJM shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of J. M. Smucker to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

SJM stock opened at $111.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.55. J. M. Smucker has a 12-month low of $105.69 and a 12-month high of $134.62.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1,329.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 212.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Articles

