Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Shares Acquired by Nuance Investments LLC

Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Free Report) by 25.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,636,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 328,820 shares during the quarter. Calavo Growers makes up 1.6% of Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Nuance Investments LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Calavo Growers worth $46,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Calavo Growers during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 40.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 318.4% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Calavo Growers by 126.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

CVGW stock opened at $27.10 on Wednesday. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $31.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.38 million, a P/E ratio of -54.20 and a beta of 0.58.

Calavo Growers ( NASDAQ:CVGW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $179.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Calavo Growers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. Calavo Growers’s payout ratio is presently -160.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

