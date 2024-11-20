Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$10.50 and last traded at C$10.42, with a volume of 10793 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$10.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cormark upped their price target on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Canaccord Genuity Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Ventum Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.25 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Canaccord Genuity Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.46 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.93, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.02). Canaccord Genuity Group had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of C$428.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$440.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. will post 0.8618357 earnings per share for the current year.

Canaccord Genuity Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group’s payout ratio is -340.00%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc operates as a full-service investment dealer in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Crown Dependencies, and Australia. It operates through two segments: Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management. The Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets segment offers investment banking, advisory, research, and trading services for corporate, institutional, and government clients.

