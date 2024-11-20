Caprock Group LLC Buys 36,717 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 78.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,717 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter worth $117,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in VICI Properties by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 538,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,877,000 after buying an additional 14,077 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at about $352,000. Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 397.7% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on VICI. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.22.

VICI Properties Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of VICI stock opened at $32.22 on Wednesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.08 and a twelve month high of $34.29. The stock has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.51 and a 200 day moving average of $30.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4325 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 64.07%.

VICI Properties Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.