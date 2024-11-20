Caprock Group LLC Has $2.34 Million Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Caprock Group LLC grew its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 94.6% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 8,302 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at $443,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 16.7% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 13,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.44.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $175.57 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $186.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.80 and a fifty-two week high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.12. Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.98% and a net margin of 26.55%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 32.52%.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

