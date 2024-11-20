Caprock Group LLC Raises Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Interval Partners LP raised its holdings in Eaton by 82.7% during the second quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 151,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,571,000 after purchasing an additional 68,693 shares during the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 285.5% during the second quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 25.9% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,657,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 67.6% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eaton news, insider Michael Yelton sold 3,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.12, for a total value of $950,584.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,411.68. This represents a 44.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 61,569 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.97, for a total transaction of $22,224,561.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 506,360 shares in the company, valued at $182,780,769.20. This represents a 10.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,705 shares of company stock valued at $24,516,346. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $374.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI downgraded Eaton from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $333.00 to $389.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $315.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $357.83.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $363.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $338.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $322.04. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $224.52 and a twelve month high of $373.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

