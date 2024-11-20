Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Carrier Global by 675.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 246.0% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.31.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $74.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.07. The company has a market cap of $66.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.34. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $51.20 and a 12-month high of $83.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 25th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.24%.

Carrier Global declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

