Cedar Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,190 Shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,190 shares during the quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amplitude were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Amplitude by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the first quarter worth about $45,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amplitude by 10.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amplitude by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,107,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,214,000 after buying an additional 264,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Amplitude during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude Stock Up 7.5 %

AMPL stock opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. Amplitude, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $14.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, Director Eric Vishria sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $254,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 286,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,597.44. This represents a 8.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Amplitude from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Amplitude from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Amplitude from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Amplitude Profile

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

