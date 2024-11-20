Celsius Resources (LON:CLA) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Celsius Resources Limited (LON:CLA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.47 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.50 ($0.01), with a volume of 812500 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.53 ($0.01).
Celsius Resources Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.61.
Celsius Resources Company Profile
Celsius Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and extraction of mineral properties in Australia, Namibia, and the Philippines. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, nickel, and cobalt deposits. Its flagship project is the Maalinao-Caigutan-Biyog copper gold project located in the Philippines.
