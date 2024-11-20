Central African Gold Inc. (BANC.V) (CVE:BANC) Trading Up 8.5% – Time to Buy?

Central African Gold Inc. (BANC.V) (CVE:BANC – Get Free Report) shares rose 8.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 80,972 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 230% from the average daily volume of 24,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.
Central African Gold Inc. (BANC.V) Stock Up 8.5 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.23 million and a P/E ratio of -0.91.
Central African Gold Inc. (BANC.V) Company Profile
Bankers Cobalt Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of cobalt and copper mineral projects in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Namibia. The company explores for nickel, gold, platinum, and palladium deposits. It holds 100% interest in six concessions located in Namibia.
