Chardan Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX)

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.80.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Immuneering
Immuneering Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Immuneering
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Immuneering during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Immuneering during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Immuneering by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 34,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 9,274 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Immuneering during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Immuneering during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. 67.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Immuneering
Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 is in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Immuneering
- Stock Average Calculator
- Target Results Are Not a Retail Bellwether: Why the Dip Is a Buy
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Williams-Sonoma Stock: Buy It and Never Let It Go
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- 5 Dividend ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever
Receive News & Ratings for Immuneering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immuneering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.