Chardan Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX)

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Shares of IMRX remained flat at $2.04 during midday trading on Wednesday. 176,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,234,157. Immuneering has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $8.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.62. The stock has a market cap of $63.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of -0.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Immuneering during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Immuneering during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Immuneering by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 34,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 9,274 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Immuneering during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Immuneering during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. 67.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 is in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

