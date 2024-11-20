ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.19 and last traded at $19.47, with a volume of 26828 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $702.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $191.70 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 1.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 114,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 55,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 2nd quarter worth $441,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 20.2% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 18.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.39% of the company’s stock.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People’s Republic of China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

Further Reading

