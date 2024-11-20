Claro Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 32.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 36,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after purchasing an additional 10,449 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 114,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,038,000 after acquiring an additional 7,407 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1,191.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 2,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $158.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.93. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.98 and a fifty-two week high of $221.11. The firm has a market cap of $51.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.38.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.90. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $35.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 26.15%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MPC. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $191.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $196.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $174.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.07.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

