CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 880723 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

CMC Metals Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

CMC Metals Company Profile

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property that includes 116 claims covering an area of 2,017 hectares located in south-central Yukon.

