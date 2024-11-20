CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Purchased by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 886,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in CMS Energy by 99.1% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 188,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,310,000 after purchasing an additional 93,783 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in CMS Energy by 992.4% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 251,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,075,000 after purchasing an additional 228,501 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 11.5% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

CMS stock opened at $68.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.41. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $55.10 and a 1-year high of $72.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. CMS Energy had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CMS Energy from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $136,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,439.07. This represents a 3.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

