Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock Holdings Decreased by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 0.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,609,588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions accounts for about 4.7% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,436,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 127.7% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ CTSH traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $76.37. The stock had a trading volume of 408,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,818,845. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $63.79 and a 1 year high of $82.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.08. The company has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 26.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.47.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

