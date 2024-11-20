Commerce Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 169,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in CME Group were worth $37,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in CME Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 66.1% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 515.2% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 62.2% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the second quarter worth $76,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Lynne Fitzpatrick sold 754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total transaction of $163,610.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,261 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,504.39. This represents a 5.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $1,629,381.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,932,706.13. This represents a 12.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,621 shares of company stock valued at $3,441,063 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $229.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $82.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.55. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.70 and a 12 month high of $230.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.69.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 57.34%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. Bank of America increased their price target on CME Group from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on CME Group from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on CME Group from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on CME Group from $227.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.47.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

