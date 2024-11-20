Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) CEO Sells $1,781,107.50 in Stock

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 10,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.30, for a total transaction of $1,781,107.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 459,969 shares in the company, valued at $76,032,875.70. This represents a 2.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Commvault Systems Stock Up 1.4 %

CVLT traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.96. 286,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,339. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.95. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.71 and a 52-week high of $178.29.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $233.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.76 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 19.75%. Commvault Systems’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commvault Systems

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Commvault Systems by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVLT. KeyCorp upped their target price on Commvault Systems from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Commvault Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim downgraded Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Commvault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $164.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Commvault Systems

About Commvault Systems

(Get Free Report)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.