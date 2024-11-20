Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.27, but opened at $21.50. Concentra Group Holdings Parent shares last traded at $21.10, with a volume of 508,915 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Trading Up 2.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.22.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $489.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.61 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Concentra Group Holdings Parent

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CON. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the third quarter worth $208,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the 3rd quarter worth $584,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the third quarter valued at about $661,000.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Company Profile

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

Recommended Stories

