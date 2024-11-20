Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 993,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 359,468 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in RB Global were worth $79,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in RB Global by 32.0% in the third quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 207,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,714,000 after purchasing an additional 50,320 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of RB Global by 10.6% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of RB Global by 3.6% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 104,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of RB Global by 1.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 555,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,783,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new stake in RB Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Get RB Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on RB Global from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of RB Global from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of RB Global from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of RB Global from $79.00 to $92.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on RB Global from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RB Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.36.

Insider Activity at RB Global

In other news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.55, for a total value of $256,650.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 20,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,841.85. This represents a 12.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 17,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.19, for a total transaction of $1,505,569.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,261,134.93. The trade was a 17.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,766 shares of company stock valued at $3,248,118. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Price Performance

RBA stock opened at $93.60 on Wednesday. RB Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.84 and a 52 week high of $94.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

RB Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. RB Global’s payout ratio is 63.04%.

RB Global Profile

(Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.