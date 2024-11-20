Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 49.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,910,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,297,348 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Snap were worth $41,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 2.5% in the second quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 38,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 6.9% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC raised its stake in Snap by 10.5% in the second quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 15,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap by 354.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joanna Coles sold 6,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $77,208.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,132. This trade represents a 10.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $167,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 456,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,246,956.60. This trade represents a 3.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,221,220 shares of company stock valued at $14,659,201 over the last 90 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Snap from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Snap from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.31.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.57. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.29 and a 52 week high of $17.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 18.49% and a negative return on equity of 35.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

