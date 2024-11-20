Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 6,129,640 Shares of Veren Inc. (NYSE:VRN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Veren Inc. (NYSE:VRN – Free Report) by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,082,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,129,640 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Veren were worth $31,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRN. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in shares of Veren by 36.1% during the third quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 101,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 26,940 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Veren in the 3rd quarter worth $1,217,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Veren during the 3rd quarter worth $1,485,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Veren during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Veren by 15.0% during the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 452,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 59,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on Veren in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Veren from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Veren Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE VRN opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Veren Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $9.28.

Veren Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Sunday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This is a boost from Veren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Veren’s payout ratio is currently 24.29%.

Veren Company Profile

Veren Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

