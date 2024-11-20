Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 642,353 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,138,375 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 642,353 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $50,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 16.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 112,093,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,951,174,000 after purchasing an additional 15,475,631 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Intel by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 77,822,587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,410,166,000 after buying an additional 1,697,550 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Intel by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,013,936 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $967,426,000 after buying an additional 9,422,136 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Intel by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,841,750 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,759,811,000 after buying an additional 2,457,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,513,226 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,161,779,000 after acquiring an additional 487,191 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $24.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.91 and its 200 day moving average is $26.21. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $104.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.44). Intel had a negative net margin of 29.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Argus cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,258 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,708. The trade was a 8.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

